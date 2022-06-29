Beto O’Rourke stands with Uvalde families ahead of Texas gubernatorial debate

Democratic candidate Beto O'Rourke held a "Standing with Uvalde" press conference Friday alongside family members of the victims of the Robb Elementary School.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live