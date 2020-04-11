Transcript for Biden addresses the nation

Good afternoon or want. Come Ohio. They're here to make area brief statement. And I'm sure we'll have more to say. Later this islanders tonight or tomorrow. But let me begin by thank you pressure be geared. And thank you terminals my fellow Americans yesterday's. Horse again proved that democracy. Is the heartbeat of this nation. Just say it has to has been the heart be stationed for two centuries. And you do face pandemic. More Americans voted this election than ever before in American history. Over 200 bid fifty million people. Cast her vote. I think this is extraordinary. And if we had any doubts. We shouldn't have any longer. Modern government closed. 54 the people. He's very much alive. Very much alive in America. Share. The people rule. Our can't be taken or certain. It slows from the people. In his farewell. That determines who'll be the president of the United States. And there will alone. And now after a long night of counting. It's clear. That we're when enough states. To reach 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency. I'm auditor Claire that we want. My earlier report. Who account is finished. We believe. We will be the winners. New almost counted. We have Warren Wisconsin mar 20000 of our votes. Virtually the same margin. The president trump Warren as state four years ago. In Michigan. We lead by over 35000. Votes and is growing. A substantially bigger marred tour and president charm won Michigan in 2060. Michigan that will complete its vote soon. Maybe as early as the day. And I feel very good about Pennsylvania. Virtually all are ready ballots be counted not we're cast by mail. And we've been waiting. 78%. Of the vote. By mail in Pennsylvania. We flipped Arizona not in the second district of Nebraska. Of special significance to me. Is that we want not when the majority. Of the American people. And every indication is that the majority will grow. From the popular vote lead of nearly three million votes. And every indication is that will grow as well. In DC. Senator Harris and art are on track. To win more votes than any ticket in the history of this country. And ever won the presidency and vice president. Over seventy million votes of I'm very proud of our campaign. Only three presidential campaigns in the fast. Have defeated an incumbent president. When his fetish that god willing will be the fourth. Dice is a major achievement this is a major achievement. Has been. No longer typical camp today. That is spent more difficult time for our country a hard time. We've had a hard campaigns before. Depreciation hard time before. So once this election is finalized. And behind us can reach hard pressed to do what we've always done as Americans. Put the harsh rhetoric. Of the campaign behind us. To lower the temperature. To see each other again. To listen to one another. Treat to hear each other again. And respecting care. For one another. Two united. CEO. To come together as a nation. And others won't be easy. I'm not naive neither of us are. I know how deep and hard the opposing views are. In our country on so many things. But I also know this is well. To make progress. We have to stop treating our opponents. As enemies. We are not enemies. What brings us together as Americans is so much stronger. Did anything they can tears apart. So let me be clear. Why we're campaigning as a Democrats. But I will govern. As an American president. To treasure the presidency itself is not top a partisan institution. It's still want often stop this nation through represents everyone. It demands a duty of care. For all Americans. Does precisely what I will do. Our war our work as hard for those who didn't vote for me as it will for those who did vote for me. Now. Every vote must be counting. Not all is going to take our democracy away from us not now not ever. America's come too far. America squad too many battles. There has endured too much. To ever let that happen. We the people. Will not be silenced. We the people. Will not be bullied. We the people will not surrender. My friends. I'm confident. We'll emerge victorious. Exists. Will not be. My victory loner Harvard Truman and be a victory for the American people for our democracy for America. There will be no Blue States in red states when we went. Just the United States of America. Gob bless you all and may god protect our troops.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.