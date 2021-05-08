-
Now Playing: Tesla sets new record
-
Now Playing: How to avoid skyrocketing fees amid rental car shortages
-
Now Playing: As car prices soar, some sell theirs back for a profit
-
Now Playing: Timeline: Sexual harassment allegations against Andrew Cuomo
-
Now Playing: Biden signs electric car executive order, praises autoworkers
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: Biden signs order aiming to cut automobile emissions
-
Now Playing: Biden signs order to curb greenhouse gas emissions by transitioning to electric cars
-
Now Playing: Rep. Ilhan Omar talks eviction moratorium, guaranteed income program
-
Now Playing: Could New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo face criminal charges?
-
Now Playing: Cuomo's days as governor numbered?
-
Now Playing: A year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon must reckon with dire economic crisis
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Aug. 4, 2021
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, August 4, 2021
-
Now Playing: Breaking down the future of work and the debate on vaccine mandates
-
Now Playing: Cuomo facing mounting pressure to resign after sexual harassment claims
-
Now Playing: At least 4 local district attorneys reviewing Cuomo probe materials
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: Inside hospitals fighting the delta variant surge
-
Now Playing: New York governor facing intense pressure to resign
-
Now Playing: How voters react to scandals like Cuomo’s | FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast