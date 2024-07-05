Biden won't commit to independent cognitive test

After renewed calls for the president to drop out of the 2024 election, Biden talks with ABC's George Stephanopoulos about recent questions about his cognitive abilities.

July 5, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live