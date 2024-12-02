Lake effect snow buries upstate New York

Jackie Bray, the commissioner of the New York division of Homeland Security, discusses the impact of lake effect snow on western New York.

December 2, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live