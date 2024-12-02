Lake effect snow buries upstate New York
Jackie Bray, the commissioner of the New York division of Homeland Security, discusses the impact of lake effect snow on western New York.
December 2, 2024
Additional Live Streams
Additional Live Streams
- Live
ABC News Live
- Live
State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller holds briefing
- Live
Snowy weather conditions in Ripley, NY
- Live
Snowy weather conditions in Westfield, NY
- Live
Cold air continues for eastern half of the US as more snow forecast for the Great Lakes
- Live
View of Beirut skyline amid Israel-Hezbollah conflict
- Live
Dow Jones Industrial Average
- Live
Pres. Biden greets staff and families of the U.S. Embassy in Luanda
Top Stories
Top Stories
Trump picks longtime ally Kash Patel for FBI director33 minutes ago
Lake effect snow buries upstate New York2 hours ago
'Things are starting to clear up': Buffalo mayor1 hour ago
Progress being made in JonBenet Ramsey's 1996 murder2 hours ago
Biden’s Angola visit aims to deepen partnerships2 hours ago
What a pardon for Hunter Biden means3 hours ago
Shoppers look for best Cyber Monday deals4 hours ago
Biden issues pardon for son Hunter BidenDec 02, 2024
Egg and cucumber recalls over salmonella fearsDec 02, 2024
IDF confirms death of US-Israeli hostageDec 02, 2024
Closing arguments expected in Daniel Penny trialDec 02, 2024
Urgent investigation after stowaway boards Delta flightDec 02, 2024
Southwest Airlines to begin early landing prepDec 02, 2024
The major deals to grab for Cyber MondayDec 02, 2024
The new reality of retail returnsDec 02, 2024
Josh Allen, Bills makes NFL history clinching 5th straight AFC East titleDec 02, 2024
What to expect when Christmas tree shoppingDec 02, 2024
'Moana 2' shatters Black Friday box office recordsDec 02, 2024
Research raises concerns about storing food in plastic containersDec 02, 2024
SCOTUS weighs FDA block on flavored vapes4 hours ago
Hamas releases video of US hostageDec 01, 2024
Investigation continues for stowaway woman undetected at JFK Airport to ParisDec 01, 2024
6 rescued from house explosionDec 01, 2024
Special delivery to spread holiday cheer, the 'People’s Tree'!Dec 01, 2024
TSA reports record number of flights for Thanksgiving weekendDec 01, 2024
President and 1st lady to mark World Aids DayDec 01, 2024
Trump's proposed tariffs and your walletDec 01, 2024
What you need to know for Travel Tuesday dealsDec 01, 2024
Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meet in Mar-a-LagoNov 30, 2024
Surprise rebel offensive in SyriaNov 30, 2024
ABC News Live Presents
ABC News Live Presents
Shot in the Dark: Weight Loss Injection WarsNov 25, 2024
October 7th: The Race to SurviveOct 07, 2024
January 6th: The Fight to Rewrite HistoryOct 03, 2024
The President and First Lady of Ukraine | Robin Roberts ReportingSep 25, 2024
Maui Strong 808: Rising from the AshesAug 08, 2024
10 Million NamesJun 19, 2024
Generation SwipeMay 23, 2024
Amplified: Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander VoicesMay 16, 2024
The Power of Us: People, Climate and Our FutureApr 25, 2024
Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic ExportsApr 23, 2024
Toll of War: The José Andrés Interview | Martha Raddatz ReportsApr 08, 2024
Fertility in America | Rebecca Jarvis ReportingMar 28, 2024
One-on-One: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Caitlin ClarkMar 15, 2024
After the Fall: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Jenifer LewisMar 12, 2024
Prince Harry's Mission: Life, Family and Invictus GamesFeb 23, 2024
Tackling Mental Health | Michael Strahan ReportsFeb 16, 2024
Severed: Diabetes Denial and MistrustFeb 15, 2024
Exodus: Global MigrationJan 26, 2024
Battle Cry: Fighting Assault in the MilitaryDec 08, 2023
Fallout: Two Nations Under UraniumNov 30, 2023
The American ClassroomNov 17, 2023
Disaster UninsuredNov 16, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos - 1st GenSep 28, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos – 2nd GenOct 09, 2023
Hip-hop at 50: The architect, the First Amendment and the fashion explosionAug 23, 2023
Elliot Page: In His Own WordsJun 19, 2023
Culture Conversations - CC: AANHPI Heritage MonthMay 25, 2023
Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic RecyclingMay 24, 2023
The Power of WaterApr 20, 2023
Tone Death: Loss & Hip-HopMar 14, 2023
ABC News Specials on
Impact X Nightline: On the BrinkDec 14, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Unboxing SheinNov 27, 2023
The Lady Bird DiariesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: It's BritneyNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Natalee Holloway -- A Killer ConfessesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Who Shot Tupac?Nov 27, 2023
Wild CrimeOct 26, 2022
Impact x NightlineOct 28, 2022
Power Trip: Those Who Seek Power and Those Who Chase ThemSep 27, 2022
The Murders Before the MarathonSep 01, 2022
The Ivana Trump Story: The First WifeJul 25, 2022
AftershockJul 18, 2022
Mormon No MoreJun 22, 2022
Leave No Trace: A Hidden History of the Boy ScoutsJun 15, 2022
Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout MurdersMay 20, 2022
The Orphans of COVID: America's Hidden TollMay 13, 2022
Superstar: Patrick SwayzeApr 14, 2022
The Kardashians -- An ABC News SpecialApr 05, 2022
24 Months That Changed the WorldMar 30, 2022
Have You Seen This Man?Mar 22, 2022