Transcript for Biden delivers remarks on passage of American Rescue Plan

For the first time a long time. This is little twitch working people in this nation's first start hyperbole. It's a fact. For too long. This spend the folks at the top are not that chokes significant number no they shouldn't be getting the tax breaks. But it with the richest Americans shores to benefit the most. And mr. wise we all heard especially the last fifteen years if Jerry was cut taxes and doesn't topped. And the benefits they get it will trickle down to marry one. Where you saw what trickle down does we've known for a long time in just the first time which we manei Melissa sue Johnson administration and maybe even before that. To begin to change the paradigm. That's what the American rests you plan represents. Is all about rebuilding. And I've been saying you need a lot and others join to backbone of this country. Back this country are hard working folks. Hardworking folks middle class folks. In the coming weeks Jill and I. In Kabul and and art Chapman was all new members of congress. Are going to be travel the country to speak directly to the American people. About how this law's going to make a real difference in their lives. And how hell is shear from. Almost every single aspect. Would be significant would be it ever you detect and treat this bill and broken all the pieces. Every one of those pieces stand alone would be viewed. As a significant accomplishment.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.