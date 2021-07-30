-
Now Playing: Cuban Americans protest across US
-
Now Playing: Cuba blocks social media access amid massive protest movement
-
Now Playing: ‘Homeland and life’: Cubans take to streets to demand better living conditions
-
Now Playing: How to watch karate like an Olympic judge | FiveThirtyEight
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: CDC says 'war has changed' due to delta variant
-
Now Playing: Pelosi confident eviction moratorium will be extended
-
Now Playing: Florida sees record hospitalizations as CDC sheds light on delta variant
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, July 29, 2021
-
Now Playing: Sen. Bob Casey: ‘Likelihood is very high’ on passing physical infrastructure bill
-
Now Playing: DC inmate wins neighborhood election from inside prison
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: July 29, 2021
-
Now Playing: President Biden: This has become a 'pandemic of the unvaccinated'
-
Now Playing: Biden delivers remarks on mask and vaccine policies for federal workers
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: Senate advances bipartisan infrastructure bill but obstacles remain
-
Now Playing: Biden to announce vaccine requirements for federal workers
-
Now Playing: White House economic adviser breaks down the bipartisan infrastructure plan
-
Now Playing: How a Massachusetts town is working to contain spread of the delta variant
-
Now Playing: How to watch sport climbing like an Olympic judge | FiveThirtyEight
-
Now Playing: Senate votes to start debate on $1.1 trillion infrastructure deal