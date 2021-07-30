Transcript for Biden hosts Cuban American leaders at White House

Earlier this month Cubans took the street store demonstration of the will of the people of Cuba. The regime responded with violence and repression. Mass detentions and trials. And people this period over spoken out just disappear and we members on older. They have no idea where their family members are back Q. And in a brazen violation of the rights the Cuban people the Cuban Americans are hurting her hurt because their loved ones itself. And quite frankly intolerable. So I want the Cuban Americans who know. That we all around this table myself included see your pain. We hear your voices. You hear the cries of freedom coming from the island. The United States is taking concerted action to bolster the cause of the Cuban people. We we brought to bear the strength of our diplomacy. Growing nations to speak out and increased pressure on the regime. And we're holding the regime accountable. Last week we sanction and the Cuban Armed Forces in the government again government entity called. Black berets. Further involvement freshman protesters. Today we are adding the sanctions against the revolutionary national police. As well as individual sanctions against its chief and deputy chief. The chief and deputy chief. Rick continue that sanctions on individuals to carry out that carry out here regime's abuse. At that full time we're increasing direct support for the Cuban people. By pursuing every option available to provide Internet access. Help the Cuban bypass the Cuban people bypass censorship is being mandatory impose. He always knows something like oh well one country Romo lop. Not allowed people the occasion of the immunity in the name make your case known around the world. And we're expanding narcissism of political prisoners in differs. And that direct state and I've directed the State Department and Treasury Department. Variety within one month. Recommendations of how to maximize flow remittances the Cuban people without the Cuban military taking their cut. We're working to increase Hewitt staffing and our embassy while for our guys in the safety of our personnel. We've got a lot to discuss this group so ago and mostly I'm here to listen on and on their ideas. And these are some of the best experts on the issue. First person bringing the Smart tension and make sure we are on top of this was senator Menendez. And and we think that. You know the American Cuban American people are actually the best ambassadors. For of the Cuban people. And this in my administration to make sure that their voices are included in uplifted it every step of the way. And we're gonna get down to business thank you all for can appreciate it. We'll give you more expensive coming up your president as that it today. Your form it will there be more sanctions against Cuba coming up or you're stopping with what you did today. We are there will be more or less or some drastic change in Cuba which I don't interest.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.