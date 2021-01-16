Transcript for Biden introduces Dr. Maria Zuber

Mr. President elect. Met vice president elect. Thank you for this incredible opportunity. Like president elect Biden I was born in Eastern Pennsylvania. Where I spent clear nights. Observing the sky. I decided to become a scientist. Because I just couldn't deal with not knowing. What was up there. That impatience. Coupled with our country's unparalleled system of higher education. Allowed me to pursue. Robotic space exploration. And live a life of discovery. Imagine. Mapping the solar system are living. That's me. Somewhere along the way. I began to appreciate another dimension of science. To see it as a way to help people. And advance our country. That element of service called to me. Just as powerfully. As the night sky pad in my youth. I have been fortunate to serve our country. A products each of the previous three administrations. I am proud today to be joining a fourth. And look forward to continuing. To advocate for science. In a nonpartisan manner in this new role. I am thrilled. With the challenge and the opportunity. To work together. With the scientific leadership that this administration. To restore trust in science. And pursue rake some breakthroughs. That benefit all people. That work is especially critical today. As the pandemic continues to rage. Throughout this difficult chapter. My colleagues in the life sciences have proven. Through extraordinary sacrifice and resolve. That science and scientists. Are part of the solution. And when the country needs us. We will be there. We won't be there beyond the pandemic to. Helping take on the full suite of challenges ahead. Including our transition to a zero carbon energy system. Our need to create good paying jobs of the future. And other aspects of RX essential fight against climate change. My home in Pennsylvania. Was an anthracite country. Both my grandfather's. Mined coal and died of black long. Most of the jobs left that region half a century ago. And in communities like mine. They've never come back. I could not be more excited. For the efforts of this administration. To deploy science to help breathe new life into these places. Into so many communities large and small. That are hurting today. All old scientific leadership will be a critical compliment. Of building back better. Guarding our health and safety. Helping spark new clean industries. And keeping America competitive. In the race for those well paying jobs of the future. I am honored to be a part of this effort. And I can't wait to get to work. Thank you.

