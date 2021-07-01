Transcript for Biden introduces nominees for Department of Justice

There's no word important place for us to do this work. The Department of Justice. Has been so pollutes. There's no war important people. To carry out this work. And the people I'm announcing today. More than anything. We need to restore the honor. Integrity. Independence. The Department of Justice in this nation it's been so fat damage. So many former leaders that department of both parties have so testified in state. Want to be clear to those who lead this department. Who you will serve. You won't work for me. You are not the president or the vice president's lawyer. Your loyalty is not to be. It's to the law. The constitution. The people of this nation. To Karen Chief Justice. For attorney general. Of the United States. Are denominated management hackable and checkered. Judge Merrick Garland. Well most respected church of our time. Brilliant yet humble. Distinguish at modest. Full of character and to east's. Supreme Court Clark. Served in the Justice Department during the Carter. Bush 41 and Clinton administrations. Where he embraced the department's core values of independence and integrity. Federal prosecutors. Who took on terrorism and corruption and violent crime. Our do the utmost professionalism and the duty to the oath he swore. Nominated by President Clinton to be a judge on the DC Circuit Court of Appeals. Consider the second most powerful court in America. Not such a long and distinguished career. Those dramas earned the praise and admiration of members of bench and bar. And politicians of both parties. And despite. His busy schedule a prestigious positions. He still makes time to volunteer regular. Tutoring students in north east DC. As he's done for twenty years. It's about character. About care. It was no surprise by President Obama nominated him. Judge Garland to the supreme court for deputy attorney general line illuminate when most selfless people I've worked. With the brightest I've worked at work were there during the last administration. Fifteen year veteran of the Justice Department. Lisa Monica. Lisa knows the department inside and out. She is a definition of what the public servant should be decent. Trusted armor. And I'm my that I barrister a moment ago with the other colleagues and selfless. Offered or other positions. Greater consequence quote unquote. More prestige. Which you wouldn't work with you. She wouldn't go back to the just. Is associate attorney general. Number three job apartment and I nominate. The need to grouped. Woman I've known for some time. One of the most respected civil rights lawyers in America. Started her career there. At the NAACP. Legal defense fought. Then on to the ACLU. Both organizations that would tribal law. And then the Justice Department during the Obama Biden whose situation where she led the civil rights division. At every step would every case. She fought for greater equity. From the right to right the wrongs of the justice system. Where they exist. She's done so by bringing people together. Earning praise from across ideological spectrum for approach to solving some authority is probably face. Assistant attorney general for civil rights. Are made our nominee Kristin Clark. Who has spent her career advocating for greater equality and equity in our justices. The daughter Jamaican immigrants don't think this has been designed. Still looking for an arch. All can decide. Daughter Jamaican immigrants Kristen. Is also will most distinguished civil rights attorneys in America. Proud native of Brooklyn New York she began her career. Her legal career. The very same office she's now nominated to lead. Her previous tenure with suggests apartments Arctic. I'm some of the most complex civil rights cases from voting rights to redistricting challenges. To prosecuting hate crimes and human traffic. She's earned accolades throughout her career including. As the head the civil rights bureau of her home State of New York. Where she's led the charge and school to prison pipeline root out discrimination. Policy and long hours. She currently is when and a nation's top civil rights organizations. Where she promotes greater equity and voting rights. And our education system. Housing system and justice system so much more.

