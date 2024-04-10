Biden and Japanese PM hold press conference ahead of state dinner

President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida discussed a range of topics during their bilat including defense partnerships, economic cooperation and the wars in Gaza and Ukraine.

April 10, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live