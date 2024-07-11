Biden says he's ready to deal with Putin, Xi 'now and three years from now'

President Biden said he is dealing with China's President Xi right now and that he has "no good reason" to speak with Russia's President Putin right now.

July 11, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live