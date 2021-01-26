Transcript for Biden signs executive actions on racial equity

My campaign for president. I mean it very clear. At the moment arrived as a nation. We're faced deep racial inequities in American system systemic racism. That is plagued our nation for far far too long we have never fully lived up to the founding principles in this nation state office. That all people are created you don't have a right to be treaty we throughout their lives. And it's time to act now not only because it's the right thing to do but because if we do we'll all be better off for. Today. I'm directing federal agencies to combat resurgence of xenophobia. Particularly against Asian Americans and Pacific islanders that we've seen skyrocket during this pandemic. Today I'm also issued an executive order that we'll globally and the Justice Department's use private prisons private prisons. An industry that houses. Treat childhood trainees and detainees and federal prisoners. Here's another thing when it. We need to restore and expand the belligerence. Named after our dear friend John Lewis. And continue to fight back against laws in many states are engaged in to suppress the right to vote. While expanding access to the ballot box for all eligible voters. I ran for president because I believe we're in a battle for the soul of this nation. And the simple truth is our soul be troubled lives longer systemic racism is allowed to persist.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.