Wildfire scientist on cause of Southern California wildfires

Wildfire scientist and fire ecologist Chad Hanson discusses the factors that led to the historic and devastating Southern California wildfires and how climate change played a role.

January 8, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live