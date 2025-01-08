Donald and Melania Trump pay respects to Jimmy Carter

President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump paid respects to former President Jimmy Carter as the 39th president lies in state inside the U.S. Capitol Rotunda.

January 8, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live