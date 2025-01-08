California fires burn grounds of famous museum

The Getty Villa Museum’s Michael Rogers discusses steps being taken to keep its buildings and priceless collections safe.

January 8, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live