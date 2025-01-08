Emergency response to LA fires is a ‘dynamic situation’: Red Cross

Joanne Nowlin, from the Red Cross, says her organization will stay “as long as each of these families need our help to recover.”

January 8, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live