California firefighters are ‘facing incredible odds’ in battling blazes

“We haven’t seen winds like this in decades," the Los Angeles City Fire Department’s Lyndsey Lantz said.

January 8, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live