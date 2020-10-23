Biden and Trump share what they would tell opposing voters during inaugural address

More
“I'm an American president. I represent all of you, whether you voted for me or against me, and I'm going to make sure you're represented. I'm going to give you hope,” said Joe Biden.
2:22 | 10/23/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Biden and Trump share what they would tell opposing voters during inaugural address

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:22","description":"“I'm an American president. I represent all of you, whether you voted for me or against me, and I'm going to make sure you're represented. I'm going to give you hope,” said Joe Biden.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"73774745","title":"Biden and Trump share what they would tell opposing voters during inaugural address","url":"/Politics/video/biden-trump-share-opposing-voters-inaugural-address-73774745"}