Biden welcomes South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to White House

The visit comes as the White House announced steps designed to deter North Korea from launching a nuclear attack on South Korea.

April 26, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live