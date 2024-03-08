Biden's State of the Union address: Key moments

President Joe Biden delivered his third State of the Union address Thursday night, touching on abortion rights, the Israel-Hamas war, the economy and the upcoming presidential election.

March 8, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live