Transcript for New bill aims to lower prescription drug costs for Americans

Good morning everyone. Again and good morning it is that cuts of our purpose here today. Last year house Democrats promised not for the people agenda that we would lower the cost of health care. By lowering the cost of prescription drugs. This week we are delivering on that promise with HR three. He Elijah. On behalf of how the house leadership mr. Blair is with us and of the hearing from a weren't then chairman alone. Chairman Neil chairman Scott. For their leadership in this legislation the most transforming an expansion of Medicare. Since Medicare is excess inception. We thank Caroline quorum and Jim Reardon. I stars today I VIPs. For their courage to tell their stories. And that what this legislation would mean in their lives off when I cattle country at says this over and over again. I had seen grown men cry about how they can not be. Their families' needs because that the crushing burden of prescription drugs cop drove cause people cutting pills in half people. Not taking their medication. And many times they. Fathers are saying much can have much in my life for this we need relief from this and that is exactly. What lifting the burden touches every family. Hurting not only their health. But their financial health it chetry delivers dramatic cost reductions for seniors and Thames across America act distinguished chairman we'll talk about that. There's every reason in the world for Republicans to join us to pass this bill even the president has supported is key. These key provisions. A Medicare negotiations he said when it comes to. Newt goat time to negotiate the cost of drugs but I did negotiate like crazy. Hopes of an international benchmarking thing. It's unacceptable that Americans pay Americans take vastly more than people in other countries for the exact same drugs often made an exact same place. This is wrong this is unfair together we will stop. We invite the president to join us in honor of our beloved Elijah Cummings. Are north star who worked across. And down Pennsylvania Avenue to lower health care costs now an honor Jeremy Cummings in our nation's children. We are proud to pass HR three and lower the cost now for all Americans.

