Blinken speaks at House Appropriations Subcommittee hearing on 2025 budget

Some House Republicans expressed deep disagreements with how the Biden administration has handled the Israel-Hamas war.

May 22, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live