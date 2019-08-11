Now Playing: Trump: 'Happy' to run against Bloomberg

Now Playing: Michael Bloomberg takes step toward 2020 bid

Now Playing: New book ‘A Warning’ gives an inside look into Trump administration

Now Playing: Bloomberg planning 2020 presidential run

Now Playing: Impeachment inquiry intensifies ahead of open House hearings

Now Playing: New Democratic primary challenger?

Now Playing: Trump ordered to pay $2 million dollar settlement

Now Playing: Former New York City mayor files to run in Alabama's presidential primary

Now Playing: Trump must pay $2 million to settle civil lawsuit against foundation

Now Playing: Judge orders Trump to pay $2 million for violations of state

Now Playing: Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions to announce run for Senate

Now Playing: Impeachment proceedings enter public phase next week

Now Playing: Michael Bloomberg considering 2020 presidential run

Now Playing: President Trump ordered to pay $2M to collection of nonprofits

Now Playing: Pence files for Trump to be on the ballot

Now Playing: Whistleblower timeline: From a controversial phone call to impeachment calls

Now Playing: Pompeo dodges difference between his comment and former adviser's deposition