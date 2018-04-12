Bob Dole helped out of wheelchair to salute casket of George H.W. Bush

The former senator stopped by the Capitol Rotunda to pay his respects to the late president.
3:00 | 12/04/18

Bob Dole helped out of wheelchair to salute casket of George H.W. Bush
