Transcript for Bolton book, ‘The Room Where It Happened,’ released during election season

Just a short time ago, the department of justice filing a civil lawsuit. Doj filed that complaint in federal court to prevent John Bolton's book from being released. In terms of Bolton, he broke the law. He didn't want the book to be published before the election. This is about suppressing an unfavorable account of his presidency. Trump fired off tweet after tweet. Calling Bolton a "Whacko" and a "Disgruntled boring fool." Is this a book from a disgruntled employee? Look, it's a book that will stand on its own merits. Whatever my motives are, what better time for the American people to look at the character of the people running for president than during a presidential campaign? Impeachment, of course, is, for the most part, only a theoretical guardrail constitutionally. The real guardrail is elections, which trump faces in November, 2020. It's obviously a very sensitive matter for this president. We're in the midst of an election season about to go into high gear. This weekend, a federal judge rejected the government's attempt to block publication of Bolton's book. But the judge concluded that Bolton has likely published classified materials without final government clearance and may face civil and criminal penalties. Do you fear at all you could be prosecuted? Look, under Donald Trump, no regular rules here apply. But I am confident that there is no national security information, no classified information in the book. I didn't intend to write anything that revealed classified information. He calls you a traitor. What would you call him? I've made my case about the president's not being a conservative and not being competent to serve in the book. I'm assuming you have not seen Donald Trump since you Have not spoken with him. Do you think you'll ever speak to him again? I doubt it. I don't think he's a conservative Republican. I'm not going to vote for him in November. I'm certainly not going to vote for Joe Biden either. I'm going to figure out a conservative Republican to write in. How do you think history will remember Donald Trump? I hope it will remember him as a one-term president who didn't plunge the country irretrievably into a downward spiral we can't recall from. We can get over one term. Two terms, I'm more troubled about. Decisions are made in a very scattershot fashion. Especially in national security policy, it's a danger for the

