Transcript for The Breakdown: Biden on defense after tumultuous exit from Afghanistan

It. I want to welcome to the breakdown I'm Diana stayed up and and I'm Terry Moran the United States has withdrawn all forces from Afghanistan and in our nation's longest war. But leaving some Americans behind with the Taliban in control of that country and major general Chris Dunn. The commander of the 82 airborne division was the last American service member telling. New video obtained. Exclusively by ABC news just a couple of important now abandoned after US troops left the country roads and abandoned humvees and other equipment. Line empty building a strangely quiet scene in contrast with the KF we saw me in the past two weeks. Now the big question is what happens shooting more than 100 Americans who weren't able to evacuate. The administration says they will keep working to get him out of Afghanistan by trying diplomatic means. With the Taliban from Republican lawmakers today slammed president Biden for his handling of the situation vowing to hold him accountable and that president Biden is set to address the nation about Afghanistan shortly we will bring that you live what happens. At a. President is expected to thank the service members who risked their lives to get others out of harm's way and lay out his reasons. For why he made the decision to bring the war to a close let's brain ABC's political director Rick Klein senior pentagon reportedly Martinez and former deputy assistant secretary of state. And marine colonel Stephen gang geared up for more on this now on ABC news contributor colonel and it thanks for being here we'll start with you see actually. There are still between B estimates are 100 to 200 Americans who are not able to be evacuated from Afghanistan before the withdrawal so. Howard diplomats. Gonna work with the Taliban's try to get them out now. Yeah the instinct thing is the US has been obviously been working with the Taliban for weeks now it was that clear that the Taliban in coordination with US forces head had insure the safety and security. Of the premiere of the airport which meant which was why leave the exit was so smooth after that initial terrible was suicide bombing so. It'll probably be diplomats. But I think it also we need to remember that it's in the Taliban's best interest. To find those US citizens and often and six packs passage back to US. The Taliban needs legitimacy it needs for the US to understand that they are indeed going to be the new Taliban. That they need to give the legitimacy of international organizations they need money. And so handing US citizens back to the US would be a good first step if the Taliban are looking to to get that sort of international legitimacy. And Louie if they are. Then this thing should go smoothly we hope them administration the American administration has said divide administration. That now its diplomats who will take the lead. But if not and maybe even sell. Might the military play a role what what what is don't roll of American forces now as we try to get these final Americans out of Afghanistan. Terry you it's strictly a diplomatic role right now the military has transitioned to the diplomatic role. They have completed their mission we saw that night scope photo of major general Crist on you getting on that playing. That signified the mission is over but what does that mean would diplomacy means that the United States is going to hold the Taliban. Accountable they want to ensure that the television. Continues with its commitment that they gave the United States that they're going to allow those American citizens who remain behind. To leave last year according cobbled is opened. So what we are hearing is at the Taliban had reached out to Carter. They had reached out to Turkey bombed in order to gain the capability to open up the the airport. Not militarily but again these will be civilian personnel it would come into. Run the air operations at the hotel they should be at the airport and then what would happen is that the the United States plans on arranging for charters. That would didn't go into this and newly reopened airport so that then they could take out in view of the remaining 200 or 100 Americans. And their families who want to leave Afghanistan that's the hope. This is a commitment that the Taliban made the United States but ultimately we've heard from president Biden we've heard from Jake's cell in the national security advisor. Nobody is senior level of the US government trust the Taliban we just have to wait and see what happens. And Rick president Biden is facing some serious criticism for how this whole thing played out. Our recent ABC news if Soes poll shows only 38% of Americans approve. Of the president's handling of Afghanistan so house administration. Responding and what do you expect to hear from the president today. Yeah president Biden has lost his base on this issue you've seen the numbers up Republicans independents Democrats there. Almost almost to a tee saying the same thing about the need to have kept US forces there until all Americans are gone all Afghan allies are bought. And that is I think key to what president how president Biden France's decision he's talked a lot about. The broad scope of this and is being at the Smart strategic move even if it isn't necessarily. The most popular move yes to assuage concerns about how this is how this has been handled. And I think most importantly assuage concerns about security going forward because so much of this is tied up in perceptions of American security. People want to be safe from terrorism obviously. And I think the poll numbers of flipped on this as we've seen the horrors and the embarrassments. Of the last couple of weeks did it obviously the tragedy of less than a week ago. And I don't think the White House is expecting the public's and come along in the short term but I think he needs to convince people that this is the right thing in the longer term strategic interest and security interest of. A country. And steam we went into Afghanistan twenty years ago to crush the terrorist threat after 9/11. In those twenty years Afghanistan has changed under American protection the United States is the hardened our defenses so. How much more vulnerable are we today in 20/20 one and going forward to terrorist organizations. In Afghanistan. Even though we have no troops there. Yet Terry makes a good point that we went in for a counterterrorism mission that state to try and create a democracy in a modern country out of a very ancient and medieval. Society and so here's the real. Question for the US is what happens going forward in terms of the threat the argument for staying had always been a counterterrorism. Role. That the US could fulfill you have to have boots on the ground you have to be able do human intelligence to do appropriate. An effective counterterrorism. So this sad irony in May be here that if they knew the Taliban does show up and they are acceptable enough for the US to deal with in some way. That the US may have to rely on the Taliban. To provide the counterterrorism information that the US is gonna need to prevent another al-Qaeda on clay that we saw. Eventually led to the nine elevenths attacks. And Louis thousands of refugees have been flown to US military bases around the world now so where they go from here. Well they're gone they've gone through these bases in the Middle East have gone to bases in Europe. For near those people who have these special immigrant visas they are able to leave in short order to the United States who already seen about may be 1510171000. Who have moved to the been transferred the United States. They are then going to move to a military bases here stateside they're gonna have prevailed of the capability to keep as many as 50000 people in these bases. They're going to be here for a short time in a transition into society. The other tens of thousands of Afghans who were not part of that process but who are applying to become refugees or something called. It is going to take some time for them to be to get that paperwork processed. And they may be there in those countries for quite some time. The eventual goal is that they will leave these military bases and then transition to dozens of countries that have reached agreements with the United States. That they will house these individuals while they wait for their visas or their refugee status to be approved so but for now you still have. Tens of thousands of individuals at US military bases. In the Middle East and in oh in Germany and Italy and Spain. Who are being processed and then their final status to determine whether the move immediately to the United States' or whether they going to be waiting waiting there for quite some time. And Rick president Biden went to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware to meet with the families of service members a service members killed in a suicide bombing. At the Kabul airport. Joseph Biden is known for years has someone who has great empathy with people in grief but reports out of this meeting. He was met in part with fury. And and just. Resentment. And that his own actions there seem to come pound that cut the compounds that what what can you tell us about that. Terry incredibly poignant accounts of what happened behind those closed stores sell with the camera's not present. The Washington Post featured some of this and I know some of the families have talked it to television outlets about it and and Derek count he's it is some of them were skeptical going it they weren't sure they wanted the talks were present them in out of supported politically some of them were downright angry. That the president authorized the mission. It did and push this forward a way to put their loved ones in harm's way but those who went through the meeting I'll show you. You talked about a president who was stopped checking his watch multiple times during the meeting they interpreted that as a sign of impatience with their message. And got talking quite add it quite some length about the loss of his own son beau both. Of course military veteran himself did not die in combat died of brain cancer after years after deployment and in the brain cancer that the president Biden thinks may have been associated with exposure he had Walt Walt flight overseas. Nonetheless some of these families felt like. A Biden was talking we have more about himself in his own down this loss and not dialed into their own loss in their own tragedies is some of these families. Downright angry at president Biden afterward into right Terry for a man. And a politician who's been known for that empathetic side for making a personal connection it's really striking to see accounts the kind of not that that just that the raw anger and emotion that these families shared in these accounts and they feel like this. The president Biden just didn't connect with them didn't get that the deaths of their of the tragedy of their losses. I am really Martina Steve again your Rick Klein we appreciate it gentlemen thank you. Thanks well. So let's look ahead joining us now to discuss the future for Afghanistan under Taliban rule is Rina Amiri she's a senior fellow at new York university center for global affairs she's focused on conflict resolution in Afghanistan for the United Nations. And for the US under the Barack Obama administration arena thanks very much for joining us. Thank you for having me. So the first ya wouldn't one of the proudest efforts of the Americans and many other people around the world in Afghanistan. Was the effort to bring women fully into citizenship and equality. In Afghanistan in the local context there you've been speaking with women across Afghanistan recently. Now there were out of the country what what do things like they're now. For them. Miss two months out here. Sounds answered the chain I'm sure this year now they and that sense among got women's I am a man. Those and they. Are very uncertain your future. What they're old or you know they aren't encouraging. Switched. On. Secretary link in. The United Nations. There were still beat the ability to meet and that's the movement is an international human rights not. I think there is does best design it's it's tit birdie. This will be under this time and it were. Eaten beef. The situation beat. Out and see here. And do you fear that the Taliban and has pledged to honor the motel but has pledged on our women's rights that wonder how much space you have. In that much. I don't want to be brought out some people showed up at science 08. Oh. Expressed. Or leave it there are here. The ace into women's media. And our stations that are optics. And so aren't you think it's great. One as they say an important since Saturday. Now they don't know how it. Changed. And years ago this language used. I respect. Them Shania second. Women's stayed home because of security concerns and you want. Shoots to the ice to wish you women beaten. Engage. And eat muggy she women what it reminds them aids. Exactly. It's not the equipment virtual prince. And there they sent shutting down deserted east worlds. That is where. And ordered is that big. Context and again. And that 1990s. The rights and B album conditions and raced Saturday. So. Meet my nose at. It just nations using all of their ration out really take. You read the Arab. It sits empty and you know remiss so much has changed though in these past two decades I was in. Kabul at the parliament in 2005 for the opening of the first democratically elected parliament in the history of the country. And for the first time large numbers of women won seats it was a remarkable scene so full of idealism at that time. As so. Given what you're saying that the Taliban are known for can they really turn back the clock can they really given especially the use of that country. Re impose. Their own vision of how women should be in Afghan society. This is the great hall. Last time 1996. That are on our. Had been decimated civil war. It's there were reports. History. Amen promising to restore or security. And they're very. Race. Except in because people are it drop our pain and devastation. Sobel so. Now are coming in. Cheers. Once the do you Wear their dramatic changes. In many ways Renaissance are two to. Each other use of sixty and it is you have been connected to the outside world social media. And life right it never in the order and is that ice. They don't. Blow hot and all very draconian under arrest and managers. And and what she's eighty old. Big news. NM. Has. International community and each region has been out there are really Morton C. The west. Or the US big you're. How. Are well they asked again and it dew wet. In its last year's. Expressed. Rhetoric doesn't Boortz these groups had just. A mile on due duty because its own interests. You're. Well that that is on rush. Let arena and you served as a senior advisor to the US special represented for both Afghanistan and Pakistan. So I do talk about the region what role do you think Pakistan will play in holding the Taliban accountable. Somewhat like. She wrote I don't want it to be just about. Stunt. They're special. This is a win not. It's a wind stunt. But there are other idiom and reached. China. Russia. Eat on. You. And the CEO this. That bit in the US where on the east and it should not once again become. Happen. The puck stunned it's right at or eight. Actually have to Wear the beach. You opted try to reach together did some senses oh. And raining and that. As well as stabilizing. Got a son buried Rachal carries each wit you know we're new US. Absolutely let me drill down on that a little bit on. On how that would work the previous Taliban government back in the 1990s only three countries he quarreled even recognize them as the legitimate government. Of Afghanistan Saudi Arabia did Pakistan did and the United Arab Emirates did so. Now you talking about efforts being made in the region and with powers beyond the region. Out what should be the approach for the international community should we recognize the Taliban. As the legitimate government of Afghanistan. This is that. Great. This has agreement. Is establish. Under that. Is legitimization. And our theory that he once. I just in the past there are right now the jury each national stage international legitimacy. That China has already. Hinted that there be a country lining up behind. And eight are the last. Couple of years. And this she asked so that. Average Iraqi mission. We don't want ER TO wet terrain terrorism. Come yeah. Ices it mean now we are. Huge and I say they that the US in the rest should be very. The protest that's why should be strategic. Should not simply be triggered by are a eight senior U sort of a war on terror. Are simplistic. And strategies. You know this issue to a T. Recognition. Same is eighty. All of this and I'm just being in. Although I should be used. Pretty. Would create your deliberation. And a siren strategy. Really. Oh sure. And our interest and the interest of the Afghan people renown Murray that was really really helpful thanks very much for joining us. Thank you bring us. And we are waiting as you can see there the White House were awaiting president Biden he's said to address the nation on the last days and Afghanistan what it means in the way Ford any minute now on the and we will go live to that as soon as the president begins speaking any minute as I said but coming up in the meantime. In search and rescue efforts in parts of the country impacted by I doubt they now face the grim reality that they'll have to continue without some of the most basic needs including running water. Well the latest from Louisiana when we return. Yeah. So much at stake. So much on the line more Americans turn here than anyplace else being BC news world news tonight which team. You're America's number one most watched newscast now streaming on ABC news slash. Admit it these days what you need to know seems to change just about every. What is it that he really wants no need to to help you not just get through your day but to make them. Feel smarter do better feel happy. Will the how about a third hour Good Morning America. Tierney thirty what you need to know now streaming on ABC news lie. All about you. Robin Roberts George Stephanopoulos. Michael Strahan weighed down with America is number 1 most watched morning show EDC's Good Morning America. The world may feel out of your controlling your happiness doesn't have to beat learn the secrets. Visit and then 10% heavier my gas free on level high. Right now with so much at stake. BC's this week with George the number 1 Sunday morning news show vs the competition. Welcome to this week now streaming instant smile. True crime cinematic real life to a stunning young. Phone for clues the hunt truthful. Now streaming on NBC news lives. This is what being alive this Arnold might fuel this is ABC news live. Squeezing if it is also brought her to deliver revenues went to go there are so my question Mr. President what are you so afraid out. Legends Michael it's business from home. We mean streak to you. Any time you. Is that what friend right here. You're watching ABC news lives thanks for streaming with us. It's extraordinary. Story that computer salesman was supposed to report to prison to begin a seventeen years since. Let him turn himself consumes all out before our escort and no one's thought he would run. How few days to capture four point five years how do you do that. Now joined the search following the US marshals as Dan cover new leads in the global manhunt can you help catch this fugitives. Have you seen Santa is in this man have you seen this man listening and enjoying beyond new hunt wherever you get your pocket. Welcome back Louisiana communities pummeled by Ida are now facing the challenge of rebuilding without. Any electricity for the foreseeable future. The storm devastated regions power grid that not only means no lights for all of New Orleans and hundreds of thousands of other Louisiana residents. But it also means no air conditioning or refrigeration. And roughly triple digit heat. Five people are already confirmed dead weather around 5000 National Guard members now assisting. In rescue and relief efforts Elizabeth shelves season New Orleans but the latest has that's. Well Diane and Terry daylight brings welcome relief here in New Orleans where there are still nearly a million customers who are without power. You can see the French Quarter behind me this streets are still deserted this city has told people. We'll evacuated. Not to come back yet it was feared. A lot of the major devastation but there is still no electricity there's no running water nor air conditioning I'm in theory pots. Temperatures we've been driving around we seen a lot of downed trees a lot of real damage to really now what we're noticing. Is very long lines are forming at some of that gas stations and that's because people are telling us. They need to resell their generators they need to get that fuel for their backup power source they need to get gas in their car is because that's where the even charging their phones. At one gas station we went to people had been waiting for over an hour even though the gas station wasn't even opened they said they were hoping. That at backup fuel truck which sell lot that's how desperate people are getting for fuel right now in deep three with no lights on I will say the EPA in the Department of Energy. I've issued waivers Tucson allow more guilt be broadening used in Louisiana and Mississippi they say the impacts of I don't have created an extreme NN usual supply circumstance. The utility company as saying it could still be weeks before the lights come back on. All eight of the transmission lines of supply this area are still without electricity. There are tens of thousands of workers who are working to try to get the power back on but every day that goes by the need for power grows more urgent the need for fuel. Especially amid these very hot temperatures sanitary. All right Elizabeth sells it from New Orleans thanks Elizabeth. And now we want to turn to the pandemic nearly 97%. 97% of US counties are either reporting high or substantial community transmission of cove in nineteen now. As this dumped a variant to surges across the United States. And hospitals in the south are especially overwhelmed I see use in five states now. Reaching over 90% capacity take a look at what health care workers. In the south. I have to say about that. And immersing I can't really say it's not there. Our patients that come in and it's WOK for a few days and you know. When I say go downhill. Not right now. Yeah I'm pretty decent age range on his youngest thirty. Even at one that was the only ones it's old its not important enough that patients are vaccinated or getting along better. Patients are vaccinated. Most of the time we don't need oxygen. There is here because and a few of the other complications and their monitor. None most of the patients undergoing downhill unfortunately have not nice. It's tough for the once isn't getting through it. Already. I seen them. Yeah. It's people struggle and I thank. The decency to parent I remember their names and other fi at least I heard this ground some staff he has definitely compartmentalize and no matter Stults it is attached. And this time happy you know last fairness doesn't much think that I worked. Heading during the primaries he's apparently picked up you know leased by Tuesday's weak. At this time and limiting myself to talk when extremely. Can you make kids I can't blame because of our hearts we can't. This is immensely to get it. Through your best we. Try our best to stay safe. If you're not thinking about the future unanticipated needs to be without what you need to deliver prepared your patience. The reality that one day we may have to here's soon. It weighs on you lose sleep that night. We ask so much of them health care workers there in the south about this surge and as the calendar is about to turn to September more students across the country are getting ready to head back to school mine already have date to they're already. Making new friends and complaining about homework but. The debate over mask mandates. In schools they were Mascoll they has has grown to a whole new level around the country with the Department of Education. Launching a civil rights investigation now into five states were Republican governor submitted against the law. For school districts to require their students to Wear masks. And I'd like to bring an infectious disease specialist at South Shore help. An ABC news medical kind of reduction Todd Eller and for more on this doctor own great to see it. Could see church. So let's let me ask you what do you make of this civil rights investigation the Department of Education has launched a how crucial do you think. Mass mandates are in schools like the public school here in Washington my kids go to. This is politics. Antagonizing. An effective public health response. I mean it's unbelievable to me or is really leaves me my you know scratched my head that we have a virus that. Gives a thousand times more viral load more burden of a viral you don't particles. And we're trying to keep our kids in school we know that masks are in vaccines are the two best ways we can do to so I just don't get us. And doctor Elena academy American academy of pediatrics is now reporting nearly 204000. New call to cases in children. In the last week in a 427%. Increase over the last month the so how concerned should parents be do you think. We're looking at remote learning again. Sudan and obviously this is the most contagious virus we've seen so far with with coat with the delta strain. But the good news still is dead most kids were really do well it's not even clear. That this is. A more severe virus forty individual child then the previous. Streams but remember because it's so contagious. You have so many more kids infected when you have so many more kids infected you are going to see more severe cases more hospitalizations. More intensive care unit visits so it is obviously want to do the most we can to protect our children the best things we can do. Are these you know did this safety measures that we know work best vaccinated those children who can be vaccinated. And then. The adults we need to really calm cool and our kids were vulnerable make sure we're vaccinated and of course we have to do the things that the American academy of pediatrics. Are telling us are recommending is to send our kids into school with masks a lot. It just makes sense we want to keep our kids in school I think that's our goal. And it certainly has helped children under. Twelve are not yet eligible for the vaccine like three of mine so. When do you think that could change. Here is a good question Teri no one knows exactly answer that I believe that the fights are relaxing will come first I think for those there may be five you know 211. I think double current mill don't quite get their application and in in October cash. And hopefully you know within four to six weeks after that we'll get an emergency use you know. And now takes us into late fall early winter I'm really hopeful that we can get this vaccine in toward children before before next year. And Danny and I really think I remember when we're talking about young kids the FD in the CDC have to really make sure. There look at this will undergo a lens of safety right because again we know kids do much better with Kobe I've been talking to pediatricians right now they're frankly there are more concerned about influenza. And a RSV. Respiratory and social bars where we're seeing. 888 a real surge right now in the middle of summer that's not something that we've ever seen before it is totally on seasonal it probably has to do with the fact that you know we haven't had immunity in the prior winter. So you know. I do think that is its importance we're not shots going to be dealing with with Kobe nineteen this winter. That is a very good reminder but until that vaccine for kids comes down here's a question. Should parents family members of those unvaccinated children should we look to get booster shot sooner than the recommended eight months since. Our kids or our unprotected. It's a really good question and it and I get the fact that people are gonna wanna do that I'm not saying it's wrong but we really wanted to our best to try to follow the guidance you from the FDA and from the CDC on boosters and remember it is really important when every right talk about boosters with the exception of you don't compromise people who really need the boosters now what's much much more important than what won't change the arc. Of this epidemic in the US in of the pandemic around the world is Jackson needing the unvaccinated we will get much more bang for our buck with the then with you don't boosting otherwise healthy people. It's been a week since the FDA fully approved the Pfizer vaccine and according to ABC news and analysis. Initial data does indicate the US has seen a slight uptick in average vaccinations. Now a new act CS if sales poll also shows 20% of Americans now say they're not likely to get the vaccine that's a record low. So what do you make of that do you think this approval could make a big difference. You know. Diane it's only been a week. You know I was hopeful that over this week we will see more you know vaccinations. In the United States. Led I think we need to give it a little bit more time but. You know we heard before that it almost a third of the people that run to actually said that if the vaccine are full approval of the going and get it right. He you know I'm skeptical I really hope that for people that we're still seeing it in my system we're seeing people coming in every day who are really sick and the early unvaccinated. Ones. So you don't. If he'd just be in picked up. I'm going to feel so guilty that we're all going to be getting boosters before much of the country has been. You know has ever gotten their first bet she's just going to accentuate that house from the hell not us we're just gonna see more disproportionate hospitalizations. Icu admissions and deaths from those were and actually I'm I'm really pleading with people. Two really understand that this is very safe effective vaccine we're not going to be telling you one day at six months for years oh my god. This is an unsafe vaccine that just doesn't happen we have a lot of experience with vaccines we know the trajectory this is extremely safe effective and could say to you or your child. Life. Let's helped out hope that word gets out doctor Todd Eller and as always thanks very much. Teacher does. It's you'd act trailer and and that does it for us here on a break out today thanks so much for joining us I'm Diana stayed out. And I'm Terry Moran we're gonna take another look at the White House there were still awaiting remarks from president behind on the end of the war in Afghanistan we're remembering that you live as soon as he starts speaking. And of course we'll see you back again tomorrow at 3 PM eastern didn't have a great day and. When you're regularly. Why the fascination with criminal trials and figure out what's really out they are. She revealed she had murdered his family. I heartache tickets. At the time of suspicion. Know whether truth is going to be difficult to follow. Lets you try to find it. Admitted these days what you need to know seems to change just about their. What is it that you really want him. Need to to help you not just get through your day but to make him. Feel smarter do better feel happy. Well how about a third hour Good Morning America he made very what you need to now. Now streaming on ABC news lie. All about you. Rule the world may feel out of your control like your happiness doesn't have to be learn the secrets. Visit today at 10% heavier my gas free on Apple's high end. It. I want to welcome to the breakdown I'm Diana stayed up and and I'm Terry Moran the United States has withdrawn all forces from Afghanistan and in our nation's longest war he. But leaving some Americans behind with the Taliban in control of that country. Major general Chris Dunn commander of the 82 airborne division was the last American service member telling. New video obtained. Exclusively by ABC news just a couple of important now abandoned after US troops left the country roads and abandoned humvees and other equipment. Line empty building a strangely quiet scene in contrast with the KS we saw him in the past two weeks. Now the big question is what happens shooting more than 100 Americans who weren't able to evacuate. The administration says they will keep working to get them out of Afghanistan by trying diplomatic means. But the Taliban from Republican lawmakers today slammed president Biden for his handling of the situation vowing to hold him accountable. And that president Biden is set to address the nation about Afghanistan shortly we will bring that you live what happens. At a. President is expected to thank the service members who risked their lives to get others out of harm's way and lay out his reasons. For why he made the decision to bring the war to a close let's bring in ABC's political director Rick Klein senior pentagon reportedly Martinez and former deputy assistant secretary of state. And marine colonel Stephen gan geared up for more on this now on ABC news contributor colonel and it thanks for being here we'll start with you see actually. There are still between B estimates are 100 to 200 Americans who are not able to be evacuated from Afghanistan before the withdrawal so. Howard diplomats. Gonna work with the Taliban's try to get them out now. Yeah the instinct thing is the US has been obviously been working with the Taliban for weeks now it was that clear that the Taliban in coordination with US forces head head insure the safety and security. Of the printer of the airport which meant which was why the easy exit was so smooth. After that initial terrible suicide bombing so it'll probably be diplomats. But I think it also we need to remember that it's in the Taliban's best interest. To find those US citizens and often and six packs passage back to US. The Taliban needs legitimacy it needs for the US to understand that they are indeed going to be the new Taliban. That they needed the legitimacy of international organizations they need money. And so handing US citizens back to the US would be a good first step if the Taliban are looking to to get that sort of international legitimacy. And Louie if they are. Then this thing should go smoothly we hope them administration the American administration has said divide administration. That now its diplomats who will take the lead. But if not and maybe even sell. Might the military play a role what what what is don't roll of American forces now as we try to get these final Americans out of Afghanistan. Terry you it's strictly a diplomatic role right now the military has transitioned to the diplomatic role. They have completed their mission we saw that night scope photo of major general Chris Tony you getting on that plane. That signified the mission is over but what does that mean would diplomacy means that the United States is going to hold the Taliban. Accountable they want to ensure that the television. Continues with its commitment that they gave the United States that they're going to allow those American citizens who remain behind. To leave last year according cobbled is opened. So what we are hearing is that the Taliban had reached out to Cotter they had reached out to Turkey. Bombs in order to gain the capability to open up the the airport not militarily but again these will be civilian personnel would come into. Run the air operations at the hotel they should be at the airport and then what would happen is at the the United States plans on arranging for charters. That would didn't go into this and newly reopened airport so that then they could take out in view of the remaining 200 or 100 Americans. And their families who want to leave Afghanistan that's the hope. But this is a commitment that the Taliban made the United States but ultimately we've heard from president Biden we've heard from. Nobody is senior levels of the US government trust the Taliban we just have to wait and see what happens. And Rick president Biden is facing some serious criticism for how this whole thing played out. Our recent ABC news it's those poll shows only 38%. Of Americans approve. Of the president's handling of Afghanistan so house administration. Responding and what do you expect to hear from the president today. Yet president Biden has lost his base on this issue you've seen the numbers up Republicans independents Democrats there. Almost almost to a tee saying the same thing about the need to have kept US forces there until all Americans are gone all Afghan allies are bought. And that is I think key to what president how president Biden France's decision he's talked a lot about. The broad scope of this and is being at the Smart strategic move even if it isn't necessarily. The most popular move he has to assuage concerns about how this is how this has been handled. And I think most importantly assuage concerns about security going forward because so much of this is tied up and perceptions of American security people wanna be safe from terrorism obviously and I think the poll numbers of flipped on this as we've seen the horrors and the embarrassments. Of the last couple of weeks out it is obvious to the tragedy of less than a week ago. And I don't think the White House is expecting the public's and come along in the short term but I think he needs to convince people that this is the right thing in the longer term strategic interest and security interest of. A country. And stay we went into Afghanistan and twenty years ago to crush the terrorist threat after 9/11. In those twenty years Afghanistan has changed under American protection the United States is the hardened our defenses so. How much more vulnerable are we today in 20/20 one and gone for two terrorist organizations. In Afghanistan. Even though we have no troops there. Yeah Terry makes a good point that we went in for a counterterrorism mission that state to try and created democracy in a modern country out of a very ancient and medieval. Society and so here's the real. Question for the US is what happens going forward in terms of the threat. The argument for staying had always been a counterterrorism. Role that the US could fulfill you have to have boots on the ground. You have to be able do human intelligence to do appropriate. And effective counterterrorism. So this sad irony in May be here that if the new Taliban does show up and they are acceptable enough for the US to deal with in some way. That the US may have to rely on the Taliban to provide to counter terrorism information that the US is gonna need. To prevent another al-Qaeda on clay that we saw. Eventually led to the nine elevenths attacks. Louis thousands of refugees have been flown to US military bases around the world now so where do you go from here. Well they're gone they've gone through these bases in the Middle East had gone to bases in Europe. From there those people who have these special immigrant visas. They are able to leave in short order to the United States who already seen about maybe 1510171000. Who have moved to Demetrin through the United States. They are then going to move to a military bases here stateside they're gonna have paled at the capability to keep as many as 50000 people in these bases. They're going to be here for a short time in a transition into society. The other tens of thousands of Afghans who were not part of that process but who were applying to become refugees or something called MP two status. It is going to take some time for them to be -- that paperwork processed. And they need be there in those countries for quite some time. The eventual goal is that they will leave these military bases and then transition to dozens of countries that have reached agreements with the United States. That they will house he's individuals while they wait for their visas for their refugee status to be approved. So but for now he's still have tens of thousands of individuals at US military bases. In the Middle East and in that alone in Germany and Italy and Spain who are being processed and then their final status will determine whether the move immediately to United States. Or whether they going to be waiting winning their for quite some time. And Rick president Biden went to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware to meet with the families of service members a service members killed in a suicide bombing. At the Kabul airport. Joseph Biden is known for years has someone who has great empathy with people in grief but reports out of this meeting. He was mad in part with fury. And and just. Resentment. And that his own actions there seem to compound that cut the compounds that what what can you tell us about that. Terry incredibly poignant accounts of what happened behind those closed stores sell with the cameras stop present. The Washington Post featured some of this and I know some of the families have talked it to television outlets about it and and their account he's used some of them were skeptical going it they weren't sure they wanted the talks were present them in out of supported politically some of them were downright angry. That the president authorized the mission. Did it and push this forward a way to put their loved ones in harm's way. Aisle but those who went through the meeting I'll show. You talked about a president who was stopped checking his watch multiple times during the meeting they interpreted that as a sign of impatience with their message. And got talking quite at this quite some length about the loss of his own son beau both of course military veteran himself did not die in combat died of brain cancer after years after deployment and in the brain cancer that the president Biden thinks may have been associated with exposure he had Walt Walt play overseas. Nonetheless some of these families felt like. A Biden was talking way more about himself in his own down this loss and not dialed into their own loss in their own tragedies of some of these families. Downright angry at president Biden afterward in your right Terry for a man. And a politician who's been known for that empathetic side for making a personal connection it's really striking to see accounts the cut at odds that that just that the raw anger and emotion that these families shared in these accounts and they feel like this. The president Biden just didn't connect with them didn't get did the deaths of their of the tragedy of their losses. And Louis Martinez Steve again your Rick Klein we appreciate it gentlemen thank you. Thanks well. So let's look ahead joining us now to discuss the future for Afghanistan under Taliban rule is Rina Amiri she's a senior fellow at new York university center for global affairs she's focused on conflict resolution in Afghanistan for the United Nations. And for the US under the Barack Obama administration arena thanks very much for joining us. Thank you for having me. So the first ya when one of the proudest efforts of the Americans and many other people around the world in Afghanistan. Was the effort to bring women fully into citizenship and equality. In Afghanistan in the local context there you've been speaking with women across Afghanistan recently. Now there were out of the country what what do things like they're now. For them. Next two months a year sounds a bit shall ensure this year now the bet sense among got a women's I can't imagine. Close. And they are and answer your future. All or you know dates are encouraging. And which are on. Secretary Lincoln and the United Nations. There were still beat the ability to meet and that's the movement is an international human rights not. I think there is does best desired it's just tipped me. And there shall be under this time and they were. Eaten beef if the situation be. Here. And do you fear that the Taliban and has pledged to honor the go Talbott has pledged on our women's rights at one much faith you have. In that pledge. I don't want to be. Some people ancient all the science. I asked. Are we there yet. The ace into women's media and stations that's our. Next. And so aren't you a great. One as they say in accordance since Saturday. Now they don't now at a study I changed. A year. The language used. Arch I respect. Them. Shania second. Wind stayed home because of security concerns and because they want. Shoots to be. Stash two women beaten. Engaged. And eat monkey she women what it reminds them aids. Exactly. That. It's not. A virtual prisoners there and they're sent shutting down deserted ease rules. And that is where she and ordered is that big they're correct. Context and again. And that 1990s. They sent sent that we. Writes once album conditions and race to Saturday. So. Meet alarm bells. But it just Haitians are using their brass not really take to bring. It's. It you know remiss so much has changed though in these past two decades I was in. Kabul at the parliament in 2005 for the opening of the first democratically elected parliament in the history of the country. And for the first time large numbers of women once each it was a remarkable scene so full of idealism at that time. As soap. Given what you're saying that the Taliban are known for can they really turn back the clock can they really given especially the use of that country. We impose. Their own vision of how women should be in Afghan society. This is the great hall. Last time 1996. That are on our country had been decimated civil war. Are or where. History. Amen promising to restore order at security. And they're very. Race. Except an because people. Pain and devastation. Sybil or so. Now are coming in cheers. One bit. A year of where there have been dramatic changes are presents many ways Renaissance are to face up. To it she didn't use or sixty. It's you have been connected to the outside world social media. And life right it never does. The question is that Brack is. And it's they don't you will have an and ball very draconian and repressive match. In which she's eighty. Big news. And M. Has. International community and EU regions bank are out there are really Morton C. The west the west BD US and big you're. They. All are well they just again and it dew wet. In its last year's. Expressed. Rhetoric and supports these groups but just. Amount. Due duty because. Our own. Special. Judge this is when not. It's a win stunned. There are other media. Reach yours is China. As Russia. Heat on. That big US where all the east it's a question not once again become. A situation where they US yields. Hey how huge rely on stunt to bring. That's right at or any. You're all you're a actually have to Wear would be. Up to try to read it together. Sentences. And raining and as well as stabilizing. Got a son barely scratch or Harry. Rick you know we're new US.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.