Charlie Crist on Florida governor’s race: 'I'm ready for this fight'

ABC News’ Stephanie Ramos spoke with Rep. Charlie Crist, Democratic candidate for Florida governor, on how his campaign will take on incumbent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live