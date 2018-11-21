Chief Justice John Roberts defends independence of judiciary

More
He said there are not "Obama or Trump judges," only "judges doing their level best to do equal right to those appearing before them."
0:49 | 11/21/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Chief Justice John Roberts defends independence of judiciary

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59351635,"title":" Chief Justice John Roberts defends independence of judiciary","duration":"0:49","description":"He said there are not \"Obama or Trump judges,\" only \"judges doing their level best to do equal right to those appearing before them.\"","url":"/Politics/video/chief-justice-john-roberts-defends-independence-judiciary-59351635","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.