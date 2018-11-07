'Where are the children?': Protester asks VP Mike Pence

More
Protester is dragged out after questioning VP on status of immigrant children.
0:32 | 07/11/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Where are the children?': Protester asks VP Mike Pence
It is great to be back in Kansas it. Men and women who elected congress. We're. Really it's great to be back.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56522256,"title":"'Where are the children?': Protester asks VP Mike Pence","duration":"0:32","description":"Protester is dragged out after questioning VP on status of immigrant children.","url":"/Politics/video/children-protester-asks-vp-mike-pence-56522256","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.