Transcript for Comey: Hill grilling 'A whole lot of Hillary Clinton's emails'

When you read the transcript you see that we are talking again about Hillary Clinton's name six that your view this at all by the FBI for understandable reasons doesn't. Needs talking about the details of the investigation that is still on though it began when I was FBI director. So it makes sense that they don't want to within those details but that's that there be any part of what we talked about their whole lot of Hillary Clinton team out. Or him.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.