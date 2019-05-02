Congress sings 'Happy Birthday' to Holocaust survivor

More
The president then said, "They wouldn't do that for me, Judah."
2:27 | 02/05/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Congress sings 'Happy Birthday' to Holocaust survivor

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60872708,"title":"Congress sings 'Happy Birthday' to Holocaust survivor","duration":"2:27","description":"The president then said, \"They wouldn't do that for me, Judah.\"","url":"/Politics/video/congress-sings-happy-birthday-holocaust-survivor-60872708","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.