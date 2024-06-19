Congressman Adam Schiff discusses his run for California's open Senate seat

Plus, California Gov. Gavin Newsom is eyeing a potential statewide ban on cellphones in schools, and our panel weighs in on the importance of Juneteenth.

June 19, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live