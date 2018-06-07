Transcript for OH congressman denies accusations he ignored abuse allegations

It's absolutely untrue the things that have been said about me. If if there had been any reports of abuse I would've reported. Or anyone he was victimized. We want them to receive. Justice. In. Mean there's is no place for this kind of south in. Is no place for but. It's up has been set enemies just plain false. The law firm. Who is doing investigation. Said they try to contact is that we didn't respond we have no record. Well we got from him yesterday. All agony is tell the truth and you know we're gonna. We've said that we'll be we're happy to sit down with. The firm do an investigation. As they said that I find interesting if he can't find a congressman you know dressed. They can't tell us who they talked to and they supposedly called our office. But yet they can go tell the press that they've they've reached out to listen we did respond to me. That's just ridiculous.

