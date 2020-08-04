Curve is flattening in NY as death toll steadily rises: Cuomo

New York saw the highest single-day death toll yet, with 779 new fatalities, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Tuesday.
6:43 | 04/08/20

Curve is flattening in NY as death toll steadily rises: Cuomo
