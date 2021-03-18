Transcript for DACA recipients’ future on the line in immigration bill

As congress debates the immigration bill thousands of doctoral recipients those dreamers brought here as children. There are uncertain of what their future will look like medical student Chris you Rivera says. Not passing this legislation because of the border crisis will affect her future yeah. I believe that naturalization. Of people like. We'll all need hope Saba news. There are a United States economy in the middle of the pandemic. I do things the situation at the border at the moment is a tough one. One thing I do know for sure earned this is a humanitarian craze since. The people at the border our children's unaccompanied minors. No one sends it children. To a different plans a foreign land. Amidst many dangerous. Unless there is a total need to do so unless their lives in their bodies are endangered. In their home countries. And I think this is something that we should really sit with thing consider when thinking about any potential actions. To deal with what is Condit the border crazed fans. I think that. Any tying him legislation. Or a holding hostage the possibility of passing legislation for people currently United States. For the sake of the current humanity to man humanitarian crisis at the border is a mistake. A grisly think that doing song is holding a ha holding hostage. The futures of people like me in the middle of pandemic when we are needed essential workers. End of financial relief. I think this is engagements think. And I was just one voice out of the hundreds of thousands of people in this country that could be given a pathway to citizenship. If these bills going before the house are passed.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.