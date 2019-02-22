Transcript for Dan McCready announces run in North Carolina's 9th district re-election

Like I say it looks like we're getting new election. Okay. And then we are all surprised. So surprised to see the state board and an unprecedented 90 bipartisan decision. Declined to certify this race because of the fraud conducted on behalf of mark harris' campaign. What happened yesterday it was at the state board sent a message. NF 50 bipartisan. Decision historic decision. Three Democrats into Republicans came together and send a message all across this country and all across the world. There we care about our democracy here in North Carolina this is so much bigger right now than just one election. When you see this kind of cheating. This kind of fraud. People are saying this is the biggest case. Of election fraud in living memory. When you see a culture of corruption. Bill fox someone else's campaign. This is bigger than one race this is bigger than one election this is about what does it mean to live in a democracy what does it mean to be an American. And we're gonna keep fine I'm so honored. Could all come here today. For this announcement and the let me share with you that I am running in the special election to represent the case. Okay. I want to say right now. We are in this fight and we are gonna win this bike.

