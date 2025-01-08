California man on ‘scary situation’ of evacuating from fire

Nick McCormack says the Pacific Palisades neighborhood he grew up in “has been completely decimated.”

January 8, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live