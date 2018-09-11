Transcript for This day in history: Nov. 16, 2017

The mid this national conversation about sexual harassment tonight the new headline. Involving a sitting senator. An explosive new charge against Democrat Al Franken. Accused by a woman of forcibly kissing her during a USO tour before he was senator. And taking this photo while she slept on the plane back home from Afghanistan. Tonight senator Franken is responsive ABC's Mary Bruce leads us off. Tonight on Capitol Hill no sign of Al Franken the senator disappeared after that photo emerged and the sleeping woman he's standing over spoke out that's coming. Sweden at the end tweeting breaking her story on KN BC radio this morning. The California radio host says Sheehan Franken were in Kuwait on a USO tour in 2006. Performing in a skit together. Backstage alone he asked to practice a kissing scene he wrote. I like Al this isn't SNL we are not really gonna kiss so we don't really have to practice. And he just kept persisting and she says Franken came out her in his Nash is his lips against MySpace. And he stuck his tongue in my mouth so fast. In all I can remember is that his lips were really let him was flying me and I remember actress in las with my hands. As a slimmer animals punched him. But minutes later they were in front of the troops performing this sketch they would do many times when the trip was over exhausted tweet and fell asleep on the plane. And that's when the photo was taken as a photo. Al doing his you know. This on my breasts like looking at the cameras to scan smirking and smiling leg and Haley could mean I mean nothing like that is ever funny I mean is it funny if if he does that to your sister or your daughter or your wife. Today he apologized. Writing the first and most important thing is I'm sorry. Of that pictured the senator says there's no excuse I look at it now and I feel disgusted with myself. It isn't funny it's completely inappropriate. It's obvious how Leanne would feel violated. But as for the alleged unwanted kiss Franken writes while I don't remember the rehearsal for the skit as Leanne does. I understand why we need to listen to and believed women's experiences. Now congress is going to take a good hard look at him. He missed high and tight kind of conduct should not be tolerated by anyone in any public official should he resign. You know that's something I think we're gonna have to wait to see how plays out on the ethics investigation. He resigned. It needs to be looked into him as for tweed and you people make mistakes I mean I'm not I'm not calling for him to step down here nine. That's not my place to say that. Eric Bruce with a slot on the hill tonight at merry senate majority leader Mitch McConnell is now calling for the ethics committee to investigate Al Franken David. O'Connell says harassment and assault are completely unacceptable and is now asking the ethics committee to launch a formal investigation. And tonight Democrats agree. And Franken says he will quote gladly cooperate.

