Santa Ana winds could start new fires in Southern California

Los Angeles remains on high alert for new fires amid powerful winds, which could spread flames from two major blazes. Exhausted firefighters are seeing hundreds of reinforcements flooding the region.

January 15, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live