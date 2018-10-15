This day in history: Oct. 16, 2013

More
The government shut down ends.
2:39 | 10/15/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for This day in history: Oct. 16, 2013

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58516128,"title":"This day in history: Oct. 16, 2013","duration":"2:39","description":"The government shut down ends.","url":"/Politics/video/day-history-oct-16-2013-58516128","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.