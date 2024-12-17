By the Numbers: Dating in 2024

A look at the numbers behind dating in 2024 and what looking for love could like in the new year.

December 17, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live