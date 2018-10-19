This day in history: Oct. 22, 1983

More
A 45-year-old Georgia man is charged with making threats against President Reagan.
2:37 | 10/19/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for This day in history: Oct. 22, 1983

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58616151,"title":"This day in history: Oct. 22, 1983","duration":"2:37","description":"A 45-year-old Georgia man is charged with making threats against President Reagan.","url":"/Politics/video/day-history-oct-22-1983-58616151","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.