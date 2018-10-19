-
Now Playing: Trump praises candidate who body-slammed reporter
-
Now Playing: This day in history: Oct. 22, 1983
-
Now Playing: This day in history: Oct. 23, 1973
-
Now Playing: Treasury official arrested, charged with leaking data from Russia probe
-
Now Playing: Saudis should get 'a few more days' to investigate journalist's disappearance: Pompeo
-
Now Playing: President Trump on historic media blitz
-
Now Playing: Pompeo says Trump should give Saudis 'a few more days' after return from trip
-
Now Playing: Trump on whether Jamal Khashoggi is dead: 'certainly looks that way'
-
Now Playing: Sports legends endorse Sen. Manchin in new ad
-
Now Playing: Need more time: Sec. Pompeo says Saudis need a few more days
-
Now Playing: President Trump goes on a media blitz
-
Now Playing: Native American calls North Dakota voter ID law 'unconstitutional'
-
Now Playing: Democratic Senate candidate would meet with Trump
-
Now Playing: Plane carrying Melania Trump turns around after 'burning' smell reported on board
-
Now Playing: Midterm Elections 2018: What you need to know
-
Now Playing: Trump: 'Not at all' giving cover to the Saudis in US journalist's disappearance
-
Now Playing: O'Rourke attacks Cruz as 'dishonest' in testy 2nd Texas Senate debate
-
Now Playing: The Briefing Room: Trump reluctant to break Saudi ties over missing journalist
-
Now Playing: Congressional candidate responds to ad calling him a 'security risk'
-
Now Playing: Trump criticizes condemnation of Saudis over Khashoggi disappearance