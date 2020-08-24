Transcript for Day 1 of Republican National Convention kicks off

Republican National Convention kicks off tonight the GOP will show off their party's platform and officially nominate president trump for a second term. Tonight's game is called land of promise but first here's a look back at some big moments from past Republican Convention. I've played view of government that will not only worked well but why is its ability to win tempered by prudence. And its willingness to do good. Balanced by the knowledge that government is never more dangerous. That when our desire to have and help us. Flying faster with the great power to harm. That congress will push me to raise taxes and I'll say no then they'll push and I'll say no and they'll push again and on stage. That damn. Read my lips. I'm running for president will make more. We're hit a positive way. American. But no longer have a voice and high handed you your voice. Conventions usually give the nominees of bump in the polls according to a new ABC news it does fall. After last week's Democratic Convention Joseph Biden's favorability jumped from forty to 45%. Now president trump this hosting hoping rather purple instead his own let's bring in ABC news political director Rick Klein now for preview of the week ahead good morning Rick. Secretly with him. Great to have you so we're learning that the president actually played a direct role in a lot of the planning where can we expect to see some of that comfort. Well I think he gets the district to see it in his nightly presence respecting him to answer be out they are in front of his own convention every night of the convention his family members will be all over this a lot of people with the last thing about trump there hasn't been as much time today to plan this convention quite frankly so they've been stuffing it with speakers a lot of them will be. Regulars from the cable news circuit particularly Fox News of people inside his administration. And it and some people that have been kind of made famous by the trump Jeremy be by no fault of their own so a lot of different stories will be highlighted but other central theme is going to be very much tunnel strong. So that he said we're gonna hear from members of the trump family also administration officials and GOP lawmakers. But they're all dozen speeches by civilians who benefited from from policies can you tell us a little bit more about those. Yeah in divinity. From policies or just didn't need famous or infamous in the Internet age under under confrontations or viral videos. We're talking like people like and the Huskies who. We're photographed very famously outside their home in Saint Louis some brandishing weapons size black flies matter of protesters came close their house. We're talking like people like mix salmon who's the Covington Catholic student who have that type tense confrontation outside the Lincoln Memorial with native American activists. And Alice Johnson has a great grandmother whose whose cause was champion Mike Kim car dash the end. She ended up getting a commutation by president shocked because of that personal appeal. And remember her from the Oval Office so different stories different sides of Donald Trump all a lot of folks odd bits may not be typical. During a national political convention well. On that note it's not a typical convention as we know so how old this year's RNC compared to twice sixteen. And how look compared to the Democratic Convention we saw last week. Well 2016 convention not forge Rudolph was a wild time now we had died chants and boos against Ted Cruz when he said vote your conscience we had Maloney trump. Plagiarizing a big portion of that of her speech from so they Michelle Obama had done. I and we had frankly all a lot of this organization on the floor it was insane at times or even threats of of arrest against some Republicans who. Or a little bit rowdy we will see Eddie of that because most of them won't actually be in the room. And I think in terms of last week I though the difference in terms of planning I can't overstate. The that the Democrats had months to plan what that with the Republicans had to pull together in weeks so anything that proof that requires a lot of snazzy production I don't think it's gonna happen. Happen that a lot more life speeches. And even though there isn't as much of it in person at convention we're going to seat the delegates convening just this morning in Charlotte to renominate president trump and then some more in person on the attendees in the right here in Washington DC at the Mellon auditorium which is just that. About a block or so from from that the trump hotel in just a few blocks from the White House. Of course the main point of the whole thing is up president trump will be making the case for why he deserves reelection what are the key points. He's expected to stress there. Yeah he actually putting out some. Points of policy just this morning and it very much focuses on recovery getting the country back on track. In 20/20 one the economy you'll do lots of themes. His argument that Joseph Biden in the Democrats will raise taxes and tankan economic recovery CD security. America first you know you go back and watch that speech from four years ago and there are so many similar themes excluding. His his vows to keep people safe from violence in the streets so. All of these things I think are are themes that have run through the trump Barre and even though a lot has changed and he's president now there are some some real consistencies in terms of the messaging. And Rick the fans have spoken and they demanded replay. Another edition of them Rick Klein died reverend. So it's okay to surprise the hope. Question number one when was the last of Florida fight for a major party nomination. The last floor fight for a major party nomination act. I think you'd have to go back to 1980. Tickets ads and Tutsis declare a real floor fight the Democrats in 1980 had Jimmy Carter. And Ted Kennedy only once a one ballot. But that draws the finest floor fight so depending on who you're giving a wrong answer on the old dispute you. I'll. We're gonna handle this is that it is on this sort of because I'm being told the answers 1976. When Ronald Reagan battled Gerald Ford at the eye and it was a Republican Convention but I'm gonna go with I'm gonna go with with my answer and I will stand by. That's just fighting winds out what you're telling. The judges really. Jack says he'll and in this case and by judges I mean Josh is a good person you're really works and they think. I'm Rick kind question number two how many times did former Minnesota governor Harold Stassen seek the Republican nomination. And this is one of those records that it nobody's gonna break it's like Joseph DiMaggio hitting streak yeah from president. Not aimed at times from 1948. To 1980. Oh I'm once again the you're gonna call me wrong on this one. Well new actually underestimated that it's wow times from 1948. To 2000. Once again nominal nominal appeal this one but I'll if you if that's what you're telling me I guess I'll accept different how long we visited another time in any event. It's live now let's mayor Pete runs for like the next sixty years no was break. In this wreckage just is not holding on much to his answers series to stick. Staying capitulated Rick appealed and Rick at that our eyes and I don't know if it was twelve or nine times that either way a lot of times. And finally when and where was the only Republican National Convention forced to delay or whether. Well I got. It and it did the weather delay in an. It's that there was a there was a delay because of weather elsewhere in that in the 2008 convention. It actually wasn't rather than bear that was causing me the delay. This that I don't know if you're gonna count that the Minneapolis convention in 2008. Because there was. Storms in Florida there were delays. And Tampa Florida. Was delayed her hurt and the Morgan these more precise language penalties on all of these points because I was there in 2008 we canceled the night of the convention because of hurricanes elsewhere in the country that he liked the optics on the Republican side. What do you think jabs just says no he's not the nominee Alan okay that's my Iranian ally that's fine jostle take it up later sweaters while. Slid should've known that as well can we document this confrontation Cleveland clinic they're good breaking its Rick always great to have you thank you ABC's political director Rick Klein and great preview. Great play something mind. And remember ABC news has complete coverage of the kickoff to the point 18 Republican National Convention George David Lindsey we'll bring you the latest. That's tonight at 7 PM eastern right here on ABC news.

