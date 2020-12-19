Transcript for Deb Haaland accepts nomination as 1st Native American Cabinet secretary

I'm proud to stand here on ancestral homeland of the monopoly tribal nation the president elect and vice president elect are committed. To a diverse cabinet and I'm honored and humbled to accept their nomination. As secretary. Of the interior. Growing up might not just are not household. Eighty years. I'd like has not been easy I struggle with homelessness. Reliant on food stamps and raise my child as a single mom. He struggles give me perspectives. So that I can help people to succeed. My grandparents who were taken away from their families children and sent to boarding school in an effort to destroy their traditions and identity. Maintained our Pulitzer. This moment is profound and we considered a fact that a former secretary of the interior once proclaimed. His goal to quotes civilized or exterminate us. I'm the living testament to their failure of that horrific ideology. I also stand on the shoulders of my ancestors. And all the people who have sacrificed. So that I can be here. My dad was he US marine and no matter where we are stationed. He made sure we spent time outdoors. Time with my dad in the mountains are on the beach and time with my grandparents in the cornfield that would unit. Well need to respect the earth and to value our resources. I Carrey goes values Whitney everywhere. I'm a product of their resilience. As our country faces the impacts of climate change and environmental injustice. Interior Department has a role to address these challenges. The president elect's goals driven by justice an empowering communities. Where children to Burton's I've environmental. Negligence. And we will ensure that the decisions at interior. Once again he driven by science. We know that climate change can only be solid with participation. Of every department's. And every community. Coming together. In a common purpose. This country can and will tackle this gentleman's. The president elect and vice president elect's no big issues under interiors jurisdiction. Aren't simply about conservation. They're woven in with just as good jobs. And closing the racial wealth and help debts. This historic moment or not go by without acknowledgment. That many people who believed in me over that airs. And have the confidence in me for this position. I'll be fears for all of us are our planet. And all of our protected lands and I'm honored and ready to serve. Thank you again.

