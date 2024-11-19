Trump stands by Matt Gaetz

Trump said he is not reconsidering his nomination of former Rep. Matt Gaetz for attorney general, despite many Republican senators calling for a House Ethics Committee report to be released.

November 19, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live