Ukraine fires US-made missiles into Russia for first time

Ukrainian forces fired American-supplied ATACMS missiles into Russia for the first time, officials said. Russian President Vladimir Putin respond by lowering the threshold for using nuclear weapons.

November 19, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live