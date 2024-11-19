Northeast wildfire outbreaks: Drought warnings issued as fires rage

Massachusetts was under red flag warnings on Tuesday as wildfires broke out across the Northeast amid a historic autumn drought. Fires also ignited near a residential neighborhood in Philadelphia.

November 19, 2024

