Deepfakes: New celebrity PSA warns voters to stay skeptical ahead of 2024 election

ABC News senior reporter Emmanuelle Saliba chats with RepresentUs CEO and co-founder Joshua Graham Lynn on how the nonprofit organization is working to combat political deepfakes and misinformation.

October 25, 2024

