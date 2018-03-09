Transcript for Despite Democrats' opposition, Kavanaugh hearings on track for Tuesday

Confirmation hearings are set to get underway tomorrow for Supreme Court nominee Brad kava not despite a call by some Democrats for a delay. They're outraged the trump administration is withholding 100000 documents on Kavanagh citing. Constitutional privilege. AB seasonal Iran has the latest from Washington DC where it'll be a busy week ahead good morning. Good morning handed senate Democrats first tried to protest this nomination at Cabot on and then they'll ladies hearings. But he's confirmation could come well before the November mid terms. Judge Brett Cavanaugh will go before this Senate Judiciary Committee starting on Tuesday answering a wide range of questions about abortion executive power. Senator Amy Klobuchar appearing on NBC's Meet the Press tackling demands from senate Democrats for more information and documents from Cabot has time in the bush White House. We are not able to see a 100000 documents. That the archive this is just. With because administration has said we can't see them. But Republicans dismissing those concerns Democrats have more enough information to understand that this is a highly qualified jurist. Others in the senate minority also suggesting the president chose cabin on because of his views on executive power and chose the one person. That is written. That he should have immunity from any investigation. And from from any kind of prosecution might result. Democrats are expected to press the nominee to recuse himself from any cases that involved investigations. Against president Trout that should be Rick isn't so. Analysts and tow it depends on the case cases involving pregnant trap and China and I'm sure judge judge judge Cavanaugh will follow that you know the guidelines and recusing himself in cases where he should. Now dead Kavanagh has done intense mock hearings to prepare for this week. And sources tell ABC news he is not expected to offer any sort of command it to recuse himself from cases in bombing investigations of the president. Candace engine Hank. Well that's just create some heated moments no doubt prominent. Some senators there and really route thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.