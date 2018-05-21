Democrats slam Trump's call for new DOJ probe

More
Trump meets with Deputy AG Rosenstein and FBI Director Wray
10:14 | 05/21/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Democrats slam Trump's call for new DOJ probe

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55336602,"title":"Democrats slam Trump's call for new DOJ probe","duration":"10:14","description":"Trump meets with Deputy AG Rosenstein and FBI Director Wray","url":"/Politics/video/democrats-slam-trumps-call-doj-probe-55336602","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.